Lunin, Rodrygo and Miguel relieve Ancelotti

The Real Madrid of Carlo Ancelotti debuted with defeat against him Rangers in Ibrox park in the first friendly game of the preseason. The white team, much less shot than its rival and with only 9 first-team players, left a bad feeling in the game beyond a defeat without consequences. The pace imposed by the players of Steven Gerrard beat Madrid, who barely had room to show the advances made in the preseason with the Italian coach.

The white team showed that they still have a lot to improve and the physical load has been subjected Antonio Pintus during preseason in Valdebebas made a dent in the legs of the players. Jovic, Isco, Marcelo and even Odegaard were some of those indicated after the bad white performance, both collectively and individually.

However the Madrid brought some positives from the blitzkrieg to Glasgow. The good role of Lunin, Rodrygo and Miguel Gutiérrez made up the bad match of the whites in Ibrox Park. The Ukrainian goalkeeper, who only played one match last year (in the elimination of the Madrid at the hands of Alcoyano in sixteenths of the Copa del Rey), was the most outstanding player. Their stops in the first half sustained the Whites when they suffered the most and allowed them to reach the break in advantage.

The Ukraine international was very firm under the sticks and did not hesitate to come out with courage to minimize the danger of the Rangers in the lateral centers. In the second half, with Madrid fused, he could not do anything in the goals of the Rangers that led to the comeback.

Rodrygo, for his part, showed that he is taking advantage of the preseason to try to make a hole in the eleven at the official start of the course. With Hazard, Vinicius Y Asensio outside, the Brazilian is the only pure winger with Lucas that he has Ancelotti. The white ’25’ lived a very irregular past course marked by injuries and in Ibrox Park he was the most incisive white attacker. With a great maneuver he overtook Madrid on the only occasion he had in the entire match.

The loose first part of the Madrid in Glasgow forced Ancelotti to make changes in the break, entering Arribas for a missing person Jovic. Madrid appreciated the variation and improved more when Miguel Gutiérrez entered the field in the 60th minute to replace Rodrygo. The youth squad, who started on the left side in the last games of last season, showed Ancelotti which is to be important in the first team.

The winger occupied more advanced positions and exchanged his position with Marcelo, with which he also got on very well. Between the two they generated the clearest occasion of the Madrid in the second half when the 1-1 shone on the scoreboard. Michael threw an uncheck, received from Marcelo inside the area and after a great turn he stamped his shot on the post. In addition, the youth squad asked for the ball and did not shirk the responsibility of setting up his team’s offensive game.

On a bad afternoon in GlasgowAt least Ancelotti could see that these three players are ready for the new season.