Lunin falls from Ukraine’s final list for the European Championship

06/01/2021 at 9:02 PM CEST

EFE

Andrei Shevchenko, Ukraine coach, offered on Tuesday the final list of the 26 players from his country who will participate in the Eurocup and finally will not have the Real Madrid goalkeeper Andrei Lunin.

Shevchenko He ruled out five of the shortlisted players to defend the Ukraine shirt, present in Group C of the European Championship along with the Netherlands, Austria and North Macedonia.

In addition to Lunin, they also fell off the definitive list Sirota Y Liedniev (Dynamo Kiev), Mijailichenko (Anderlecht) and Bondarenko (Mariupol).

Nor will players like Ukraine be with Ukraine in the Eurocup Andrievski, Chepeliev, Bouyalski, Konoplianka Y Kovalenko, all injured. Due to illness, he will not attend the competition Korniyenko.

The list of 26 Ukrainian players for the European Championship is made up of:

Goalkeepers: Bouchtchan (Dynamo Kiev), Pyatov Y Troubine (Shakhtar Donetsk).

Defenses: Karavaiev, Zabarni, Mikolenko, Timtchik, Popov (Dynamo Kiev), Matvienko, Krivtsov (Shakhtar), Sobol (Witches).

Midfielders: Bezus (La Gantoise), Yarmolenko (West Ham), Stepanenko, Marlos, Soudakov (Chakhtior), Makarenko (Kortrijk), Malinovsky (Atalanta), Sidortchuk, Chaparenko, Tsigankov (Dynamo Kiev), Zinchenko (Manchester City), Zoubkov (Ferencvaros).

Forwards: Bessiedin (Dynamo Kiev), Dovbik (Dnipro-1), Yaremchuk (La Gantoise).