A group of surgeons in Chicago gave new lungs to a young woman who suffered severe lung damage from coronavirus.

Northwestern Medicine announced the procedure Thursday, which was performed last Friday. Only very few survivors of covid-19, in China and Europe, have received a lung transplant.

The 20-year-old Chicago patient remained connected to a ventilator and cardiopulmonary bypass machine for nearly two months before undergoing surgery at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

The 10-hour procedure was challenging because the virus had caused multiple perforations in her lungs and had practically fused to the chest wall, said doctor Ankit Bharat, who performed the surgery.

The young woman remains connected to the ventilator while her body heals, but she is well enough to talk to her family through a video call. Doctors claim that you have a good chance of living a normal life.

“We anticipate that he will make a full recovery,” added Dr. Rade Tomic, medical director of the hospital’s lung transplant program.

The patient was not identified, but Bharat said she recently moved to Chicago from North Carolina to be closer to her boyfriend.

The woman was in good health, but her condition deteriorated rapidly after being hospitalized in late April. Doctors waited six weeks for her body to be virus-free before considering a transplant.

The lungs represent just 7% of the nearly 40,000 organ transplants performed in the United States last year. They are generally difficult to come by and patients often wait weeks on the transplant list.

The Chicago patient was in a very bad condition and her heart, kidneys and liver were beginning to show signs of failure, so she was quickly placed at the top of the list, Bharat explained.

Dr. Ankit Bharat, head of the department of thoracic surgery at Northwestern Hospital, who spearheaded the transplant. (AP)

