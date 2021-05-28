Lunay skips the NCAA

The university competition system has become state United in the best test bed for young people for the draft. However, it is not required and some of the best talents jump straight from high school to professional sports. He refers to that risky decision Lunay in the first song of his latest album, The boy.

“If this were NBA, first in the draft without going to college”

Lunay

Go from high school basketball to NBA it is a change that only the best are capable of supporting. It takes a generational talent to do it and not fail in the attempt. Lunay, one of the genre’s earliest artists, is rightly compared to these types of players. We talk about names like Lebron (There were no doubts with him and he was the first pick of the 2003 draft, one of the best in history), Garnett, Mcgrady, Moses Malone, Howard or course, Kobe Bryant.

The case of the escort of the Lakers He is one of the most representative of this type of player. His talent had caught the attention of the entire country and also of the NBA itself. There were very few franchises that had not called him to do a test and judge with their own eyes all the wonders that were said about him.

But there were as many praise as there was a desire on the part of some for it to be a resounding poof. Not all of them were going to be Garnett, who came a year early from high school to start. Jerry west, general manager of Lakers, used his experience as a legend of the competition to recognize that Kobe was not one more.

The problem was, they were picking 24th in the 1996 draft. Luckily for him, in the Philadelphia 76ers, with many possibilities to convince the kid to be the hometown of Kobe’s father, they were convinced to choose Iverson with his pick 1. A move prior to draft night made possible the Bryants’ arrival at The Angels. Jerry West promised the Hornets transfer to Vlade Divac, a pivot they needed, for Kobe if they chose him. There were twelve previous scares that Jerry West had to endure until he reached pick 13 for the Hornets, but the wait was worth it. Possibly Lunay will settle for creating half the legacy that the escort left behind.

