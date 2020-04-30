The single Como suena el piano, the hit of the pianist Arthur Hanlon and the Cuban hip hop group Orishas, ​​now has a new and sensual remix of the Puerto Rican star Lunay.

The theme, which is a mix of Cuban hip hop with the blues of the American pianist, now starts with the irresistible reggaeton by Lunay, who says: “Plainest! Lunay. She is not one to drink… ”.

The theme fuses three tropical eras, three genres and artists from three different roots: Orishas’ Cuban hip hop, the blues of the Irish-American Arthur Hanlon and the Puerto Rican reggaeton of Lunay.

Lunay hooks and the mix of Chris Jeday and Gaby Music are integrated into the original musical chemistry.

Lunay is one of the new promises of reggaeton, and who has already placed five hits on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart.

About this collaboration, Arthur Hanlnon commented through a press release: “For me, music, like life, is based on chemistry. The moment I listened to Lunay’s music, I knew it was the secreto secret ingredient ’to make How the Piano Sounds an even bigger hit.”

In this regard, Lunay stated: “I appreciate the opportunity to collaborate on this issue with two great artists, Arthur Hanlon and the Orishas group. This theme has been special to me for the fusion of its rhythm and the joy it brings. It is a theme for all kinds of listeners, but at the same time moved and for culture of all ages! ” .

Born in Detroit to Irish and American parents, Arthur began his career at an early age playing styles like Motown, blues and classical music before graduating from the prestigious Manhattan School of Music with a master’s degree in classical piano. During his time in the Big Apple, he fell in love with Latin music, becoming the most recognized instrumentalist of his generation in Latin music.

.