Luna: Cami releases new single

The popular Chilean singer Camila Gallardo, Cami, launched a new song called “Moon“, Which belongs to his third album.

We knew something about her new projects, the young 24-year-old artist is always in charge of showing small advances of her work as a singer. It is because of the above that 3 days ago he made the long-awaited announcement of his new single on Twitter, «You understand that you are going to cry a lot with” Luna “right?”, was what Cami wrote.

The news was not only revealed by that online platform. Through her Instagram profile, the singer also announced the look used in the video clip of the song “Luna”. In the image we can see her in a tight red dress and with a gun in her hand. Could it be that this new single will have a femme fatale inspiration?

The song was composed by the singer and is produced by Tainy, a renowned professional known for his work with the reggaetoneros of the moment such as Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Anuel AA, just to mention a few.

In the music video, Gallardo exploits his most sensual side with his partner in the clip, who are immersed in a supernatural world that represents everything he feels the artist, in the midst of the harmonious melody.

“Luna”, joins “Big Bang” as the second single from his third album, of which he has not yet revealed the cover or the name, but it would be released during the first quarter of 2022.

Cami always surprises with his catchy musical releases, some of the last musical hits that we could enjoy in this pandemic were “Big Bang”, “Funeral” and “Vuelvo”. However, it has been several months since the singer launched a new production.

Watch the video for yourself and decide what you think of his new success: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wlp5FDr6dpk