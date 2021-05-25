Lumix GH5M2, Panasonic reissues its popular GH5 while continuing to develop its GH6 | Technology

The new Panasonic Lumix GH5M2 camera arrives as a patch as users await the official launch of the Lumix GH6, but that doesn’t mean that the features it mounts are not worth mentioning.

Panasonic knows that many users have been waiting for the GH6 for a long time, to make the wait more enjoyable what they have done is to launch a review of their well-known GH5. This new version bears the name of Lumix GH5M2 and comes with interesting news for video recording.

This new camera belongs to the G series and therefore maintains the commitment to a micro four-thirds sensor. The sensor that Panasonic has chosen is the new 20.3 megapixel Live MOS with anti-reflective coating to minimize both flare and possible ghosting. Being a micro 4/3 sensor, this resolution is more than enough to achieve good results.

The Lumix GH5 is known for its advantages in terms of the video section and this GH5M2 was not going to be less, those of Panasonic have endowed this C4K video recording camera at 60 frames per second at 4: 2: 0 as the color space and with 10 bits for the color depth. In addition, another advantage over the previous version is that there is no cutout in the sensor when recording in 4K resolution and 60 fps, in the new Lumix GH5M2 the entire sensor is used.

Apart from the 4: 2: 0 recording and the 10 bits, also includes logarithmic color profiles such as V-Log L. This will allow users to apply a color correction afterwards using the well-known LUTs, in fact, Panasonic comments that there are 35 of these color profiles intended for VariCam cinema cameras that are now compatible with the resulting files from the Lumix GH5M2. .

When it comes to focus, Lumix cameras have always lagged behind brands like Sony. This is not to say that Panasonic is not making efforts to improve its focusing systems. the new Lumix GH5M2 integrates eye and face focus up to twice as fast as the GH5. They also add an improvement to continuous monitoring thanks to improvements in DFD technologies.

The stabilization of this new camera allows much slower shutter speeds, extending up to 6.5 stops. In the exterior design, improvements have focused on a 3-inch LCD touch screen with a 3: 2 aspect ratio and a resolution of 1840K dots.. To accommodate fast content, connectivity has been improved and now allows live streaming both via cable and wirelessly. Mount Bluetooth 4.2 and dual-band Wi-Fi (5GHz and 2.4GHz)

This update to the legendary Lumix GH5 is a patch for all users who are waiting for the GH6, but at the same time it is an improved option of a camera that was already good. Now everything is in the hands of the users and whether they prefer to continue waiting for a renewal or if they bet on an improvement.