LUMA Energy assures that it restored electricity service to all Puerto Ricans affected after the explosion in Monacillos



An area of ​​Old San Juan, in the capital of Puerto Rico, affected by this week’s blackout.

Photo: RICARDO ARDUENGO / . / .

SAN JUAN – The electricity company LUMA Energy reported this Saturday that on Friday night it restored power to around 900,000 customers directly affected in Puerto Rico due to the fire that occurred on Thursday night in a substation, which left several towns on the island in darkness.

“We were able to safely stabilize the system and make temporary repairs to restore service as soon as possible. My thanks to all LUMA employees and authorities for their hard work in handling the incident safely and restoring service to our customers in difficult circumstances, ”said Wayne Stensby, LUMA president and CEO in a statement released today.

Brigades continue work at Monacillo substation

LUMA brigades continue to work at the Monacillo substation, near San Juan, to repair the infrastructure affected by the fire.

At the moment the causes of the fire are unknown.

On Friday LUMA Energy said it expected normality to return to normal by 6pm local time (22:00 GMT) on Friday, just 24 hours after the event occurred.

They install mobile substation

A mobile substation has been installed at the scene.

The FBI continues to investigate what happened

Since the island is a Commonwealth and US territory, the FBI assesses what happened.

LUMA Energy took over on June 1 -for a period of fifteen years- the transmission and distribution of electric power in Puerto Rico, previously in the hands of the state-owned PREPA, which has caused numerous protests since then as employees of the state-owned company switched to the commercial firm due to agreements with the Executive and other government agencies.

Cyber ​​attack on the LUMA website

In these 12 days, the island has suffered blackouts of various kinds that have affected almost a million customers and several hours before the fire the company’s website had been the target of a cyberattack.

Mixed opinions about LUMA’s arrival on the island

Since the arrival of the new company, newly created and the result of the union of the American Quanta and the Canadian Atco, a part of the public opinion has expressed its disappointment at the change of service from PREPA to LUMA, expecting a substantial change in a deficit service offered by the state.