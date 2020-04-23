The federal judge João Pedro Gebran Neto, rapporteur of the processes of Operation Lava Jato in the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region (TRF4), rejected this Wednesday, 22, the request to postpone the trial of the embargoes of declaration in the criminal appeal that confirmed the conviction of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the case of Sítio de Atibaia, in which he was sentenced to 17 years in prison, in second instance. The judgment by the 8th Panel must take place virtually between 4/27 and 6/5.

In another appeal, the defense also seeks to remove from the virtual judgment agenda of the Superior Court of Justice embargoes in the triplex case, in which the Court sentenced the PT to 8 years and 10 months in prison. The STJ ruled the appeal at dawn this Wednesday, so that the trial can take place until the 28th.

The information was released by the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region.

The defense argued the need for a face-to-face trial with the lawyers’ personal attendance, arguing that there are issues pending resolution that are subject to investigation by the defense, in addition to other exceptional remedies that have not yet been processed by the secretariat and should be considered before the embargoes declaration.

According to Gebran, the defense repeats arguments previously presented, when it requested the postponement of the trial that would take place on March 25. On the occasion, the magistrate says that he sent the case file to the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) for an opinion, which ruled on the continuity of the proceedings on that date, which was not possible due to the suspension of the deadlines resulting from the measures to prevent and combat coronavirus pandemic (covid-19).

The virtual judgment was scheduled on the 15th. For the judge, the argument of the need for face-to-face participation in the session does not proceed, since there is no oral support in the declaration embargoes, which is a resource used to resolve doubts, omissions or obscurities in the judgment. The judge added that the electronic system allows the gathering of written memorials so that the parties highlight the main points of their appeal to the rapporteur and other judges.

As for the proceedings that the defense alleges are in progress, regarding evidence, Gebran stressed that they exceed the limits of the present criminal process, which has the instruction “long overdue, having been the subject of a sentence after due legal process and subsequent judgment of the appeals to the Court “. Gebran pointed out, however, that eventual suspension of the process so that the defense can conclude its private investigations can only be appreciated by the 8th Panel. “The claim of the defense – pertinent or not – would imply the reopening of instruction in the second degree, not including this possibility in the duties of the rapporteur in relation to judgments already initiated or concluded”, noted the magistrate.

Regarding the defense’s claim that there are appeals awaiting review, Gebran wrote: “no action is required at this time, given that the special and extraordinary appeal admissibility judgment presupposes the close of jurisdiction by the Panel, particularly given the character of embargoes of declaration “.

Second conviction

Former President Lula had his second conviction confirmed by the court unanimously on 11/27/2019. The penalty for crimes of passive corruption and money laundering was increased from 12 years and 11 months to 17 years, 1 month and 10 days of imprisonment in an initial closed regime and payment of 422 fine days (with unit value of the fine-day of 2 minimum wages). As the decision was unanimous, it is only possible to appeal embargoes of declaration.

Fernando Bittar

Gebran also dismissed this Wednesday afternoon the defense request of Fernando Bittar, one of the owners of Sítio de Atibaia, for the virtual trial to be suspended until there were conditions for in-person judgment.

See too:

Bolsonaro visits work of campaign hospital in Goiás city next to Caiado and Mandetta

.