Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva had to apologize on Wednesday, 20, after saying that the new coronavirus was positive to show the Bolsonaro government that it is important to have a strong state against crises and in opposition to the liberal agenda.

The controversial statement was made on Tuesday, 19, during an interview with Carta Capital magazine. “What do I see? When I see these people think that they have to sell everything that is public and that everything that is public is worthless … Thankfully, nature, against humanity’s will, created this monster called coronavirus, because this monster is allowing the blind to see, that the blind start to see, that only the State is capable of solving certain crises. “

The ex-president’s sentence was badly received even among PT members, who asked him to recant. “I used a totally unhappy phrase. And the word excuse was made for us to use it with great humility,” said Lula.

I used a totally unhappy phrase. And the word excuse was made for us to use with great humility. If any of the 200 million Brazilians were offended, I apologize. I know the suffering that causes the pandemic, the pain of having relatives buried without being able to keep up. pic.twitter.com/aDL5Rj4SQ4 – Lula (@LulaOficial) May 20, 2020

The statement won social media and was one of the most talked about subjects on Twitter throughout the day. “Actually, if I had said ‘unfortunately’, instead of ‘thankfully’ … I tried to use a word to explain, that in the despised SUS, it is at the height of the crisis that we begin to discover the importance of the institution” , said the former president in a live.

“If any of the 200 million Brazilians were offended, I apologize. I know the suffering that causes the pandemic, the pain of having relatives buried without being able to follow,” he said.

