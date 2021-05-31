Lula Da Silva’s party rejects decision to host the Copa América in Brazil

05/31/2021 at 6:21 PM CEST

EFE

The Workers’ Party (PT) of Brazil, led by the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, rejected this Monday that the country is the headquarters of the Copa América that Colombia could not host and from which Argentina gave up.

“And we learned that (the president, Jair) Bolsonaro authorized the holding of the America’s Cup here in Brazil! Is this serious? In the midst of the pandemic, the arrival of the third wave, risk due to lack of beds and supplies and with slow vaccination? Incredible! “, said on social networks the president of the PT, Gleisi Hofmann.

The Government of Bolsonaro, leader of an extreme right-wing denier on the seriousness of COVID-19, has not yet ruled on Conmebol’s decision to make Brazil the new headquarters of the Copa América, as of June 13. , despite the pandemic continuing to spiral out of control.