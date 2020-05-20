Brazil.- In a strange way of looking at the tragic pandemic that is taking thousands of lives in Brazil and around the world, former Brazilian President Lula da Silva considered that the appearance of the coronavirus was positive because, in his analysis, he realized the importance of the illness.

State at a time when the government of President Jair Bolsonaro tries to sell as many public companies as possible.

Lula made the strange statement during a concert by the magazine Carta Capital in which he was interviewed.

It is good that Nature, against the will of humanity, has created this monster called coronavirus, because this monster is allowing the blind to see, that the blind are beginning to see that only the state is capable of solving certain crises.

The former president declared, criticizing the vast privatization program defended by the Bolsonaro government.

For Lula, the omission and difficulties facing the current Brazilian government to combat the expansion of the coronavirus, which until this Wednesday has already killed more than 17,000 Brazilians and is in a strong upward curve in the country, is due to the Bolsonaro’s vision. from a state of little intervention, almost absent.

According to Lula, in such a serious moment, the state should act firmly to help contain the pandemic and facilitate credit and access to emergency aid to help the poorest people who are forced to stay home.

After the controversy that his words generated, this Wednesday Lula published a video on his social networks to apologize for what was said. .

And the former president took the opportunity to also criticize Jair Bolsonaro’s obsession with the massive use of chloroquine, as he was guided and authorized this Wednesday by the acting Minister of Health, General Eduardo Pazuello.

Lula accuses Bolsonaro, who defends the use of the substance even against the recommendations of medical authorities around the world, of committing genocide against the Brazilian population.

