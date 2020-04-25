Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva elected former Minister Sérgio Moro, his executioner, and not President Jair Bolsonaro as the main target in the crisis caused by the dismissal of the incumbent of Justice.

In a meeting with the national executive and representatives of the PT benches in the Chamber and in the Senate, Friday night, Lula used most of his speech to attack Moro. According to participants in the meeting, the ex-president decided to speak at the beginning of the conversation and not at the end, as usual. Lula made an aside during the demonstration of the party president, Gleisi Hoffmann, who was the first to speak and immediately went on the attack against Moro.

According to reports, Lula swore to enumerate acts by Moro against himself and the PT since the beginning of the Lava Jato. At one point, the former president said that Moro had ties to the U.S. government when he was a judge but did not actually link those ties to the belligerent way the former judge left the government.

In his Twitter account, on Saturday morning, 25, Lula said that Bolsonaro is “child” of Moro and not the other way around.

“There can be no reversal of history. Bolsonaro is the son of Moro, and not Moro believes in Bolsonaro. In this whole dispute, the two are criminals, but it is Bolsonaro who is the child and not the other way around. And both are children. of the lies invented by Globo “, posted the ex-president.

Moro was responsible for sentencing Lula to nine years and six months in prison for passive corruption and money laundering in the case of the Guarujá triplex in 2017. The penalty was increased by the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region (TRF-4) for 12 years and then reduced by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) to eight years and ten months.

The conviction led Lula to be imprisoned for a year and a half in the Federal Police jail in Curitiba and prevented the PT from running for the 2018 presidential election, when he was a leader in the polls Lula always denied irregularities in the triplex case and claims that Moro forced the condemnation to get him out of the electoral dispute, which paved the way for Bolsonaro’s victory.

According to PT sources, this explains the fact that Lula called for caution to the party hours earlier, in conversation with Gleisi, Aloisio Mercadante and Fernando Haddad, still under the heat of Moro’s pronouncement.

At the Friday night meeting the PT decided that it will not file an impeachment request for Bolsonaro in isolation. If you do, it will be together with other opposition parties and civil society entities. But it will also not take a stand against the removal of the president and if the Chamber initiates the process, the party will vote in favor of impeachment.

On another front, the PT appointed envoys to look for the mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), and try to unlock the process of proposals for amendment to the Constitution (PECs) that change the form of presidential succession in the event of impeachment.

Today there are two PECs on the subject in Congress. The first, by former deputy Miro Teixeira (Rede-RJ), has already passed the Chamber’s Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ). The second, by deputies Paulo Teixeira (PT-SP) and Henrique Fontana (PT-RS), is more detailed but has not yet been analyzed by the commission. The idea is to convince Maia to join the two PECs.

“We have to go deeper into investigations into the use of fake news in Bolsonaro’s election because there was fraud. With the approval of the PEC, we would not have to worry about (Hamilton) Mourão (vice president),” said Paulo Teixeira.

The PECs provide for the holding of new elections in the event of a vacancy in the Presidency of the Republic up to six months before the end of the term. Today, in the event of impeachment, the deputy takes over.

