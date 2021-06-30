Lula affirms that Bolsonaro will lose the 2022 elections because “Brazilians are fed up with so much nonsense”

The former president of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. (Photo: Alexandre Schneider via .)

The former president of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has predicted this Tuesday that the current head of state, Jair Bolsonaro, will lose the elections scheduled for October 2022 because “Brazilians are fed up with so much nonsense” and want someone who “governs thinking about the majority”.

“Bolsonaro is going to lose the elections in 2022, and he will not lose them to Lula, to the Workers Party (PT). He will be defeated by the Brazilian people, who are fed up with so much nonsense, ”emphasized the former Brazilian president in a video posted on his social networks.

″ He is going to lose for the Brazilian people, who want to rebuild their hope, their quality of life. The people want their children to study, to eat, for their children to work. There are other things that people expect from a president ”, he stressed.

Lula, favorite for the presidential elections

“People need someone who likes Brazil, someone who governs with the majority in mind. People do not want more fights, they do not want more hatred, “continues Lula, who despite not having officially presented his candidacy, has advanced that” our Government, instead of weapons, will distribute books.

“We are going to sell a little love and not that hatred that they sell,” said the former Brazilian president, whom the latest polls place as a clear favorite for the presidential elections in October 2022, with almost 50% of the intention to vote. , more than double that of Bolsonaro.

Since the Brazilian Justice annulled the sentences against Lula, thus granting him all his political rights, President Bolsonaro has not spared in insults and attacks against the PT leader, who although he has not made official his possible participation in the comics …

