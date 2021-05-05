Luke Voit already has a minor league debut date for his recovery

The initialist Luke voit was sent to the Triple-A team of the Yankees from New York to begin his recovery to return to MLB.

After undergoing surgery on his right foot and missing the entire month of April, Luke Voit headed to the Minor Leagues to exhaust his first professional shift in 2021 after the operation.

Luke voit hitting 3-2 with a single and a double, letting it be known that he is not behind in time and that he can be promoted to the majors at any time.

He is expected to return before May 15 to take his place in the uncivil, sending DJ Lemaheiu to second base and Roudge Odor to the bench.

Here the report:

Luke Voit (recovering from operated knee) 3-2 with a leadoff double at AAA today. In that game, Socrates Brito 4-2 with a home run, Miguel Andújar 4-0 and Robinson Chirinos 3-0. – Enrique Rojas / ESPN (@ Enrique_Rojas1) May 5, 2021

Voit comes from leading the MLB in home runs in 2020 and his team expected much more from him in 2021, yet this injury has ruined their plans.

Although the season of Luke voit He was cut because of this injury, is heading to free agency for the 2021 season and has to put up good numbers if he is looking for a good contract.