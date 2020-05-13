Mark Hamillpaid tribute to fans of “Star Wars” (“Star Wars”) who from their jobs as nurses, doctors or other emergency positions are fighting to stop the coronavirus pandemic. The actor, who played Luke Skywalker in “Star Wars,” joined Lucasfilm with a video featuring dozens of followers of the galactic saga from around the world using two different images: first disguised as her favorite characters and then dressed in her usual work uniform in hospitals and health centers.

“We are facing challenges like we have never seen before,” Hamill said.

“But I have to tell you that I am finding a lot of inspiration from the compassionate, brave and generous supporters of our ‘Star Wars’ family. Many of you have stepped forward to help, especially those who are on the front lines facing new and dangerous risks every day, “he added.

In this video, Hamill praised followers of “Star Wars” from countries such as China, the United States, Spain, Australia, Belgium, the United Kingdom and the Philippines who are working tirelessly to mitigate the global coronavirus crisis.

“Many of you responded to the call from your communities and countries to lead this fight and to offer what ‘Star Wars’ fans seem to inspire better than anyone: hope,” he said. “My sincere thanks to our heroes on the front line: doctors, nurses, scientists, volunteers … They are not only our protectors but they are also an inspiration for all of us to discover the hero we carry inside. May the Force be with you,” he concluded. the actor.

After closing the third trilogy of the saga with the ninth film on the history of the Skywalkers in December, “Star Wars” is not planning to release any films this year.

However, fans of “Star Wars” will have a new appointment with “The Mandalorian”, the first non-animated series of this great science fiction universe and whose second season will be released in October on the Disney + digital platform.

On the other hand, Walt Disney World, which yesterday opened its park in Shanghai (China), began accepting reservations to visit the one in Orlando (Florida) and stay at its hotels as of July 1, according to the company.

