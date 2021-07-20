Luke Shaw played the Euro Cup final with several broken ribs

The winger celebrating a goal .

Luke shaw was one of the stars of the Eurocup with the England team that qualified for the final, remaining in the second place against Italy in the penalty shootout.

The lane of the Manchester United turned out to be essential in the team of Gareth southgate, although he started playing as a substitute in the match against Croatia. However, was able to demonstrate his talent and progression throughout the championship taking control of the left band.

Mata renews a season with Manchester United

Shaw disputed the last three games of the Eurocup with several broken ribs after injuring himself during the round of 16 match against Germany. On the other hand, he had to play with intense pain and serious discomfort in the quarters against Ukraine, in the semifinals against Denmark and against Italy in the grand finale.

Manchester United is pending the evolution of the player, although obviously there is concern about the defender’s physical condition. Meanwhile, the footballer enjoys his holidays in greece together with several teammates from the English team such as Mason Mount or Declan Rice.

Shaw has pending the realization of the pertinent medical tests when his vacation period ends and he joins the preseason of the Red Devils. It remains to be seen if It will be able to be released in the first match of the Premier League.