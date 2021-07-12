Luke Shaw makes Euro history with his early goal

LONDON

English Luke Shaw, author of a goal at 117 seconds of match against Italy, He signed this Sunday the earliest goal in a football Eurocup final, according to UEFA data, erasing a record dating from 1964.

Manchester United’s left-back scored from a half volley after just 1 minute and 57 seconds of play this Sunday in the final between England and Italy, in which it was his first goal with the ‘Three Lions’.

Shaw lowered the mark of the goal scored by the Spanish Jesús María Pereda (minute 5 and 17 seconds) in the final of the 1964 Euro Cup won by Spain 2-1 against the Soviet Union in Madrid, on June 21, 1964.

cmb

