Luke Sanders heads up UFC’s new series of layoffs

According to a corroboration from MMA Junkie, the promotion dissociated the week before Luke sanders (3 – 5), Anthony Birchak (2 – 4), Aalon Cruz (0 – 2), Jordan griffin (1- 4) and Ray Rodriguez (0 – 2).

The dismissal that attracts the most attention is that of Sanders, a 35-year veteran who in 2019 made a name for himself by becoming the first man to knock out (KO) Renan Barão, considered one of the best Weights Gallos of all the times.

Since that completion, the Texan went on to lose two fights in a row, which sentenced his future with the organization.

For Birchak, Bantamweight with travel in promotions such as Bellator, Rizin FF and the LFA, the situation is more complex since he was in his second cycle with the UFC. The 34-year-old fighter posted a record of 2 – 2 between 2014 and 2016, and a 0 – 2 between 2020 and 2021.

