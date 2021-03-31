Luke Rockhold says Khabib Nurmagomedov wants to be his coach

By Edwin Pérez – In early March, Khabib Nurmagomedov delivered some remarks for Esquire Middle East, where he talked about what he will do now that he is retired from MMA competition. Khabib basically wants to dedicate himself to helping other fighters.

With that said, former UFC middleweight champion and fellow American Kickboxing Academy fellow Khabib, Luke Rockhold, recently offered an interview for TMZ Sports, where he revealed that Khabib wants to become his coach (MMANews):

“He is now assuming the role of coach. He says, ‘You can’t be the teacher. You can’t be the boss. I can train you. ‘ He is berating me, now he is wanting to be my coach. He wants to be part of my return. It’s quite funny to see Khabib take on that role. He’s going to go after ‘Coach of the Year’. That’s what he wants, he wants to be the next big thing and follow in his father’s footsteps. That is what his father always did ”.

Whether or not Rockhold accepts Khabib’s help, the truth is that the former middleweight champion needs a new approach. After all, Rockhold has lost three of his last four fights via KO, and if he continues like this, he should probably consider retirement.