The future of Luke Rockhold In MMA it is still uncertain, but if there is one thing he regrets in his career it is not having been able to compete against who until today is considered the best Middleweight in history, Anderson Silva.

Rockhold questioned his future in the sport after being brutally knocked out by Jan Blachowicz at UFC 239. That had been his Semi-Complete debut after suffering two tough defeats by KO at 185 pounds.

“I would have liked the opportunity to fight Anderson. Especially at that time. I think I would have defeated him, ”the former champion told Major Waves Podcast (via MMA Junkie). “I think it was not for promotional reasons. They didn’t see it as a good fight back then. If I had defeated Vitor (Belfort) I think I would have fought Anderson right away. But I had to prove myself in the ranking after that defeat ”.

Although Rockhold, 35, has not officially retired, he made it clear that he first plans to organize his life before competing again. If that ever happens.

“I am taking a work leave. I’m doing my things for hours. It is good to be back on the East Coast. I was training in Florida, and it’s tough. The weather is hot, humid. A different lifestyle ”.