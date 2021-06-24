Luke Rockhold reveals that Khamzat Chimaev turned him down for a five-round fight: “I thought I was fighting anyone”

Luke Rockhold | Image: Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC / .

With half a division of 185 pounds supposedly ignoring Luke rockhold, Khamzat Chimaev It would have been a more than safe option. However, the former division champion was also unable to finalize a fight with the Chechen prospect who is planning his return to the sport by the end of the year.

This according to MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani, who revealed yesterday that Rockhold was offered the opportunity to fight Chimaev on August 7 (three rounds) and August 28 (five rounds).

Notice

The 27-year-old Russian reportedly turned down both proposals to focus on 170 pounds, where he is currently 2-0.

Faced with Chimaev’s refusal, Rockhold questioned his supposed impetus for wanting to fight anyone, whenever and wherever.

“I respect him, but I thought he was fighting anyone,” he told Helwani.

The ex-champion of Strikeforce, inactive since their KO loss to Jan Blachowicz In July 2019, he hopes to hit the Octagon again later this summer against a well-ranked Middleweight.

