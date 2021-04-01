“Luke Rockhold is one of the most talented to have been through the UFC”

Luke Rockhold | Image: Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC / Getty Images

For years Luke Rockhold (16–5) was one of the best middleweights in the UFC., to the point that he was World Champion from December 2015 to June 2016. But since losing the title his career has plummeted. In fact, on his last visit to the Octagon he tried to try his hand at light heavyweight, getting knocked out in the first round. It is not yet clear when his next fight will be but he himself recently announced that starts training for his return.

Jason Parillo praises Luke Rockhold

Not knowing where his career will go from now on, The former monarch has received praise from veteran boxing coach Jason Parillo, who dedicated these words to him in a recent interview with RT Sport:

I don’t know if I’ve sunk my teeth into Luke enough to have a different version of Luke Rockhold. Because Luke Rockhold is still, in my opinion, not living up to his potential. And that has been the most important thing with Luke right now. He’s been to the gym on and off for a couple of months, but he has a shoulder injury that makes it a bit difficult. You are not in a position where you can do everything you want.

«But Luke is one of the most talented fighters to ever enter the UFC.. I will be honest. He has all the gifts in the world. I tell everyone that he is one of the best athletes that has ever been in front of me. But it has to go in the right direction. I can’t wait to see if his appetite is still there.

Luke Rockhold | Image: Getty Images