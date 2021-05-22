Luke Rockhold is frustrated with his return to the UFC: “Nobody wants to sign”

Luke Rockhold / UFC | Image: Empire Sports Media

Just a few days ago Luke Rockhold was really motivated thinking about his return to the UFC:

It’s time to break some heads. My body feels good, right now I am at 205 pounds. Everything is pretty good, I just have to find an idiot to fight… At middleweight, that’s where I am. It is where I feel good, where I feel light, where I feel comfortable. It’s where I hurt and where I won world titles. And I plan to do it again (…) ».

But at the same time he claimed that no one was agreeing to a fight against him. This has caused days after that he is frustrated, as he acknowledges in a recent interview with MMA Fighting.

“There are many guys but none of them want to sign the contract. Everybody is running away. There are types that make sense. Uriah Hall was an option, but he didn’t want it. Kevin Holland was an option, but it seems that he stopped being. Darren Till, Paulo Costa… I’m not saying no to anyone. Anyone in that range. The Italian boy (Marvin Vettori) beat Kevin Holland and received a starting shot. I do not get it. Many of those guys have to be tested. “I have been inactive because I needed time off, also due to injuries, to re-evaluate myself, so it was not exactly my choice, but the time off has been good for me. I have left all my troubles behind and am ready to start over. I just need a fight, an opponent, a contract. I’m here, working, while they’re sitting, saying I’m not classified. «I came from fighting Yoel Romero who had a world title fight in which the weight failed. Then I fought who is now the light heavyweight champion (Jan Blachowicz). My story and my situation speak for themselves and these guys haven’t really done anything, so there’s no point in talking and running away. They have to step up and make a name for themselves in this game.