Luke Rockhold harshly criticizes Dana White and calls him a tyrant

The controversy surrounding Jon Jones (26-1) and the UFC continues and Dana White is an important part, to the point that has invited the fighter to refuse to move up to heavyweight, even accusing him of not wanting to fight Francis Ngannou (16-3), the new UFC World Heavyweight Champion. Waiting to see if this situation is solved, Luke Rockhold (16–5) wanted to talk about it in his recent interview on the Rippin ‘It podcast.

Luke Rockhold harshly criticizes Dana White

Dana White and her loss to Michael Bisping

«Fighting is like a mob. All those tactics are gangster, try to f * ck you out. If you don’t know what you are worth, someone is going to tell you, and they are going to tell you that you are worth less than you are really worth. You have to know your value. Once I lost the world championship, Dana White came to me and tried to mentally crush me. I was like: ‘fuck you’. You know who I am and what I did. That’s the only reason I got a contract as a model, so I could go out there and take advantage of it. “

Dana White, a “tyrant”

«We do not have a governing body, we have a selfish guy who is like a tyrant. I don’t understand why he tries to belittle all the fighters. He has never fought in his life. We need a governing body to get what we deserve.

