Luke Prokop, 19, first NHL player to come out as gay

Updated 07/20/2021 – 12:56

Luke proskop, Canadian player of the Nashville Predators, has issued a statement through his social networks to tell his followers what his sexual inclination is.

The 19-year-old, who was selected in last year’s NHL Draft, has declared his homosexuality, something that would not be news if it were not about the first player in the United States National Hockey League to do so while active. Recall that just a month ago, it was Carl Nassib, the player for the Las Vegas Raiders, who took the step and became a pioneer in this regard in the NFL.

Luke Prokop, has expressed: “While the last year and a half has been crazy, it has also given me the opportunity to find my true self. I am no longer afraid to hide who I am. Today I am proud to publicly tell everyone that I am gay. “, he wrote.

“It has been quite a journey to get to this point in my life, but I couldn’t be happier with my decision to come out. From a young age I have dreamed of being an NHL player and I believe that living my authentic life will allow me to bring my whole being to the court and improve my chances of fulfilling my dreams., has related Prokop, who has been trained in the Calgary of the Western Hockey League.

“I couldn’t have done this without my amazing family, friends and agents, who know this about me and have treated me with love and support every step of the way. I hope that by sharing who I am I can help other people see that gays are welcome in the hockey community, as we work to make sure hockey is truly for everyone, “added the young athlete.

Prokop ends his letter: “I may be new to the community, but I’m eager to learn about the strong and resilient people who came before me and paved the way for me to be more comfortable today. This is just the beginning of my journey and I am excited to see where it takes me, both in hockey and in life. Thanks!”.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman’s reaction was immediate: “I share your hope that these ads will become more common in the hockey community. LGBTQ + players, coaches and staff can only perform at their best if they live their lives as their true selves.. We do not take the meaning and importance of this announcement lightly. “

Nashville Predators captain Roman Josi also backed his teammate’s step: “Our message as a team is that we obviously support him a lot. We just reached out and told him that we will help him with whatever he needs and that we are proud of him. It is a big step for him and we fully support him. “