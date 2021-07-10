Luke List takes the lead and Cabrera recovers places

The American Luke List This Friday gave a whole exhibition of birdies that allowed him to ascend to the leadership of the tournament John Deere Classic, of PGA Tour, at the completion of the second round and unseat the Colombian Sebastián Muñoz from first place, by a blow.

List He made seven birdies on an eight-hole stretch in the middle of his round, his only pair in a 10-foot birdie opportunity on the 15th hole, and recorded 63 strokes (-8), putting him in front of standings (129, -13) heading into the title fight over the weekend that will take place at the TPC Deere Run.

Muñoz played early and delivered a signed card of 67 strokes (-4) for a cumulative of 130 (-12) that allowed him to occupy second place alone after having been perfect with four birdies.

The golfer from Bogota who commented on the course for the second round finished it with 10 pairs.

The former winner of the tournament, the American Ryan moore, had the opportunity to catch List until he got into trouble from the 18th tee and bogey, giving him a 66 (-5) and leaving him among seven players two shots behind the leader with a cumulative 131 (-11). That group included his compatriots Lucas Glover and Chase Seiffert, each with 63.

While along with Muñoz three other Latin American golfers, led by his compatriot Camilo Villegas, the Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas and the Chilean Mito Pereira surpassed the cut, placed at (-4), as did the Spanish Rafael Cabrera.

Vegas delivered a signed card of 66 strokes (133, -9) that kept him in twelfth place, shared with five other players.

Villegas reached 71 strokes (even) and lost 21 positions to reach 135 (-7) which left him in twenty-fourth place, shared with nine other players.

Pereira was consistent with his long shots and they helped him to position himself well on the green to finish the course with 68 shots (-3) and reach 139 (-4) that opened the door to the weekend’s competition.

In which it will also be Cabrera who recovered 41 positions by delivering a signed card of 66 (-5) and accumulating 136 (-6) that allowed him to place himself in thirty-fourth place, tied with 18 other golfers.