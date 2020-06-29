Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson with a bright future after being fired from WWE | Fight News

On April 15, WWE fired a large number of people where there were fighters and staff. As part of the dismissal, the fighters are subject to a 90-day non-competition clause, which ends in July.

Among the free superstars were Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, who currently have various offers to decide their future.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson want to open their own fighting company

In the Living The Gimmick: A Pro Wrestling Podcast it was mentioned that Gallows and Anderson are in the process of opening their own wrestling promotion. Where it is reported that they have even started recording content.

The two former WWE superstars registered the name Southpaw Wrestling and have worked very hard to record content on their patreon.

Gallows and Anderson have an offer from Impact Wrestling where they could even fight in New Japan Pro Wrestling, if it is done that way it will be a good business for both of them.

The two former WWE superstars are expected to arrive for Slammiversary, where they have appeared in a promotional video with other recently fired talents from Vince’s company.

Pro Wrestling Sheet reported the following:

Our sources say Impact has offered Gallows and Anderson incredibly strong deals that would allow them to work with New Japan once it is a possibility, both in a legal sense and on a trip due to current COVID-19 restrictions.

We can see what happens, but it seems that The Good Brothers have an encouraging future right now. We will keep you informed.

