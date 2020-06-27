Impact Wrestling is close to taking over the services of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson they are close to an agreement with Impact Wrestling.

The company is looking to make arrangements for the team to appear at Slammiversary on July 18. That is the date they are free of WWE’s non-compete clause after their dismissal in mid-April. His dismissal was part of the company-wide cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For those who don’t know, Impact Vice President Scott D’Amore has a long history with both Anderson and Gallows. D’Amore has known Anderson since he first entered the business and even attempted to bring him to TNA once. Scott also pressured Gallows to go to Japan to team up with Karl for the first time and was a member of the Bullet Club at one point.

As seen in the promotional video, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are among the numerous WWE stars who may appear on Impact Wrestling in the future.

The announcement of the event states that on July 18, the date of the PPV, the world of Impact Wrestling will change. The latest commercial features footage of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, among other talents recently released by WWE. Impact has also been sparking the arrival of a former world champion in the announcements.

The Impact Wrestling deal is said to be quite strong and they will still be allowed to work with the New Japan Pro Wrestling company in the future. Obviously, with current travel restrictions, it could be a while before Gallows and Anderson can go abroad.

Gallows and Anderson have been promoting their podcast show “TalkNShopAMania” on July 18, where they will likely discuss their time in the McMahons’ company and their future.

Will Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson arrive at Impact Wrestling?

Wrestling planet brings you the latest WWE News. Do not miss anything that happens in the world of WWE in Spanish. Remember that Extreme Rules will be the next WWE PPV and the next AEW Fyter Fest will be the next AEW PPV and here at Planeta Wrestling we will do full coverage.