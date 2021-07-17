Lukas Podolski sends a message to Querétaro and opens the doors to a possible arrival in Gallos

After a lot of rumors about a possible arrival of Lukas Podolski to Liga MX to reinforce the Gallos del Querétaro, the German player dedicated a few words to the Queretaro team.

Through his Twitter account, Lukas Podolski thanked the love that the Gallos Blancos fans showed him during this time, sending luck to the team for the 2021 Apertura and leaving the door open to a possible arrival in the future.

Also read: Are you staying in Liga MX? Gastón Sauro’s options after leaving Toluca FC

“I want to thank all the Gallos Blancos fans for all the love, appreciation and messages they have sent me. Wish you a great tournament Apertura the greatest of successes and later if football allows it, who knows we will meet. Hugs to all @Club_Queretaro “

I want to thank all the Gallos Blancos fans for all the love, appreciation and messages they have sent me. Wish you a great tournament. Opening the greatest of successes and later, if football allows it, who knows, we will meet. Hugs everyone @Club_Queretaro pic.twitter.com/pOYj40qVMm – Lukas-Podolski.com (@ Podolski10) July 16, 2021

After this message from the former German national team, the Gallos Blancos responded by thanking him for his words and ensuring that the affection of the fans would be even better if he lived it live, inviting him to come to the club in the future

“We would love to see you here, Lucas. If you felt the passion of our fans for social networks, imagine yourself live. “

We’d love to see you here sometime Lucas. If you felt the love of our fans on Social Media guess how it would be live. We’d love to see you here, Lucas. If you felt the passion of our fans for social networks, imagine yourself live. #OrgulloDeGallo https://t.co/O74Vs7R7QS – Gallos Blancos (@Club_Queretaro) July 16, 2021

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content