Lukaku’s challenging message to Ibrahimovic: “Now bow down”

05/04/2021 at 8:54 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Inter Milan has put an end to Juventus’ reign of terror and has been crowned Serie A champion. During the celebration of the league title, Romeru Lukaku, one of the Scudetto’s greatest architects, has set social media on fire with a defiant message directed at Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Last January, the forwards epitomized the fervent rivalry between Inter and Milan during the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup. According to Italian media, Zlatan Ibrahimovic provoked Lukaku during the match, and the Belgian forward did not hesitate to confront him. This clash of heads went around the world and started a rivalry that continues to this day.

Through an Instagram post, Romeru Lukaku was in charge of reliving this confrontation. “The true God has crowned the King. Now bow down. King of Milan “. Months ago, Zlatan Ibrahimovic assured, referring to himself that” Milan has never had a King, but now it has a God.

Leaving aside the extra-sporting issue, Lukaku has prevailed over Ibrahimovic in his particular scoring career. The Belgian forward has scored 21 goals this Serie A season, while the Swede has scored 15. When the now famous head clash occurred, both forwards had very similar records, but Ibrahimovic has progressively deflated. In 2021 he has only seen the door on five occasions, and has not scored in Serie A since March 21.