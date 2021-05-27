Lukaku says goodbye to Conte “You came at the right time and changed me as a player”

05/27/2021 at 6:30 PM CEST

The goodbye of Antonio Conte is already a reality. The Italian coach has decided to leave Inter Milan due to a disagreement with the board, as the need to sell players due to the bad economic situation runs counter to the objectives set by Conte for next season. Once the news was made official, the reaction of the dressing room has not been long in coming.

Romelu Lukaku, scorer and top standard of the Nerazzurri team, has issued an emotional statement through Instagram to say goodbye to the one who until now has been their coach. “In 2014 we spoke for the first time and we have had a bond since then. We had many moments to work together, but God only knows why it never happened before. ”

Under Conte’s command, Lukaku has seen tremendous growth as a footballer in all facets of the game. With 26 goals and 10 assists in the league, he has led Inter to the conquest of the Scudetto. “You came at the right time and basically changed me as a player and made me mentally stronger. And most importantly: we win together. Winning is all that matters to you and I’m glad I had you as a coach. ”

To close the statement, the Belgian international has ensured that he will follow Conte’s guidelines throughout his career. “I will keep your principles for the rest of my career (physical preparation, mental preparation and the desire to win). It was a pleasure to play for you. Thanks for everything you did. I owe you a lot& rdquor ;,