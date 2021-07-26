Lukaku returns to work with Inter, waiting for Lautaro

The Belgian Romelu lukakuItalian champion with Inter Milan and best player in the last Serie A, he returned to work with the Milanese team on Monday after enjoying his last days of vacation, waiting for the Argentine to also rejoin Lautaro Martinez, who will have a few extra days of rest after being crowned in the Copa América.

Lukaku, author of 30 goals in the last season, he trained with the rest of his teammates under the command of the technician Simone inzaghi In view of the start of Serie A, scheduled for August 21, Inter reported in an official note.

The Belgian forward, who chose the Turks and Caicos islands of the Caribbean to spend his last leg of vacation, he had permission to join a few days late as he competed with Belgium in the Eurocup, by falling in the quarterfinals against Italy.

Inzaghi, Inter’s new coach to replace Antonio Conte, you will also receive in the next few days Lautaro Martinez, who competed in the America Cup until last July 10, when he won the final against Brazil.

Lukaku and Lautaro accumulated 24 and 17 goals, respectively, in the last Serie A and formed one of the best offensive pairs in Europe.

Inter, which suffers millionaire losses due to the coronavirus pandemic, has sold the Moroccan Achraf Hakimi to Paris Saint Germain by about sixty million of euros to ease his financial situation and try to keep his two stars for the next course.