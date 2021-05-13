Lukaku fined for holding a party at a hotel

05/13/2021 at 8:06 PM CEST

Martí Grau

Romelu Lukaku was sanctioned for organizing a birthday party in a hotel. According to the Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Inter footballer was celebrating his twenty-eighth anniversary in a hotel in Milan after the victory against AS Roma (3-1), where he scored the third goal.

Along with the Belgian player, other members of the ‘neroazurro’ team also participated in the event, such as Ashley young, Achraf hakimi and Ivan perisic. A party that was challenging regulatory measures in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, since it had the presence of up to 24 people.

It is unknown who informed the police to vacate the party, but all attendees were eventually fined an exemplary penalty for breaking the curfew, still in force in the Italian territory,