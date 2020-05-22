Luka was born on May 20, 2019 and is the second son of Zuria Vega and Alberto Guerra, who already had Lúa, now 3 years old.

This Wednesday, May 20, Luka, the youngest son of Zuria Vega and Alberto Guerra, reached his first year of life, and his mother did not stop celebrate the occasion, even in the middle of the isolation that we live in this age due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actress of My husband has a family, shared the celebration of the little one on his Instagram account, which shows the rich cake covered in chocolate and multicolored sweet confetti, with the blue candle of number 1 and some funny letters with his name .

See this post on Instagram 1 uLuKa A post shared by ↠zuriavvega↞☪ (@zuriavvega) on May 20, 2020 at 2:47 PDT

In the image, you can barely see the baby’s head and one of his restless hands, since Zuria is very jealous of not sharing images of her children’s full faces on social networks.

The celebration was joined by several of his friends and followers, who congratulated the birthday boy and the happy mother, who lived the first experience as such, three years ago with the birth of her daughter Lúa, next to her husband Alberto Guerra, married since 2014.