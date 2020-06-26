Not everything was bad news for Mallorca, in the 2-0 defeat against Real Madrid by LaLiga.

To your satisfaction, the match at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium will be recorded for having broken a record in the Spanish tournament: that of the youngest player to debut.

Luka Romero, only 15 years old and born in Mexico, but with Argentine and Spanish nationality, is the jewel of Mallorca which, as of today, is the youngest to debut in a league game. And against Real Madrid, no less.

The boy entered the field less than ten minutes from the end, when the defeat was consummated, but the statistics could still be broken.

Luka, with 15 years and 219 days, surpassed Francisco Bao « Samson », with 15 years and 255 days.

The youngest rookies in ALL the history of La Liga: 15-219 LUKA ROMERO🇦🇷🇲🇽

15-255 Francisco Bao « Samson » 🇪🇸

15-288 Pedro Irastorza🇪🇸

15-289 Óscar Ramón🇪🇸

16-083 Branko Kubala🇸🇰

16-098 Fabrice Olinga🇨🇲

16-124 Antonio Puche🇪🇸

16-151 José A. Reyes🇪🇸

16-157 Martin Ødegaard🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/l94iCPxHn7 – MisterChip (Alexis) (@ 2010MisterChip) June 24, 2020

Luka was born on November 18, 2004 in Durango, Mexico and is the son of former Argentine soccer player Diego Adrián Romero, who played for Quilmes and Atlético de Rafaela, among others. Precisely, he wore the Alacranes de México shirt when his twin sons Luka and Tobías were born. That is the reason why they call him the « Mexican Messi ».

The family emigrated to Spain and that is why Luka has the option of playing for Spain, Argentina or even Mexico.

However, he has already chosen Argentina, since he played with that country, in 2019, the South American Under 15 tournament.