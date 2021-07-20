Luka Romero says goodbye to Mallorca with an emotional message

Luka Romero passes the medical examination with the Roman team SS Lazio

Luka Romero is already history at RCD Mallorca. The young footballer, who made his debut at just 15 years old in the top Spanish competition, packs his bags for Italy to play next season with Lazio.

In the message, the player has assured that he has to embark on a new path to continue growing and hope the vermilion fans can understand the situation.

Now, with the signing executed, Lazio will be the next to make a move and decide what to do with the player, give it up for his youth to gain experience or offer him minutes in the highest Italian competition.