The match between Real Madrid and Mallorca will always be remembered for the debut of Luka Romero, who became the youngest player in history to play in the League. The Mexican-born player played more than ten minutes in a game he will never forget.

With 15 years and 229 days, Luka Romero breaks a record that had been in effect for 80 years in the Spanish championship. In this way, the Mallorca player surpasses three players who also debuted at the age of 15: Sansón, from Celta de Vigo (15 years and 255 days), Irastoza, from Real Sociedad (15 years and 288 days) and Pellicer, from Real Zaragoza (15 years and 289 days).

It is a historical milestone. In a normal situation, instead of playing against Real Madrid, the one known as the Mexican Messi he would have to be resting like the rest of his fellow Cadet A from Mallorca, a team to which it belongs by age and that has not been able to conclude the season due to the health crisis.

Precisely, Luka Romero made his debut in a game in which Sergio Ramos scored, which when he debuted in the First Division on February 1, 2004 with Sevilla the young Mallorca player was not even born. Both players, who are almost 20 years old, were seen fighting for a ball in the minutes in which the young man was on the field of play. Without a doubt, this June 25, 2020 will not be forgotten by fans of the Santander League or by the one who is already the youngest player in history to debut in the League.