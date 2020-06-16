The playmaker has been summoned by Vicente Moreno for the clash that will face his team with the Villarreal at the Ceramic Stadium, and he could become the youngest player to debut in the championship. The Real Mallorca it took a League car to include Luka Romero In his first call when he could not be a professional because he had less than 16 years. Regular with the Argentina U-15 team and breaking records of earliness, it is not surprising that many already compare him to Leo Messi.

To date, the youngest player to debut in the League has been Samson, to which the Celta Vigo gave him a chance in 1939 with 15 years and 255 days. Luka Romero, meanwhile, has 15 years and 221 days, so you will be able to beat him in this course whether or not he plays against Villarreal.

Such is the confidence of Real Mallorca in the attacking midfielder that the club is paying his family the rent for an apartment in Palma and a salary for the footballer close to a thousand euros. These conditions are called to improve when Luka Romero turn 16, that is, when the vermillion box can shield you with a termination clause. Until then you can leave the Balearic team without having to pay any amount.

You will choose between Spain, Argentina or Mexico

It will be then, when he turns 16, when he decides which team to choose. Despite having played with Argentina, like Messi in his day, he can also be called up with Spain. Also with Mexico since Luka Romero was born in Durgano, which allows her to have triple nationality.