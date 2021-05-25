Luka Modrić will continue to wear white: he signed again with Real Madrid

The ball always goes to ’10’ says an old popular adage of football language, that’s why the Real Madrid He renewed the contract for one more year to the last Ballon d’Or of the White House: Luka modric. This Tuesday he signed until June 30, 2022 with Florentino Pérez.

His contract dictates that it will be with a 10% salary reduction, as Florentino Pérez had announced in El Chiringuito. In this way, the 35-year-old Croatian will play his tenth season with the La Castellana club, after his arrival in 2012 from Tottenham.

This campaign was one of the ones that best knew how to perform under Zidane’s orders. He played 48 games (35 by league, 12 by Champions and 1 in Super Cup) and added 3,721 minutes. He scored six goals and handed out six assists.

“Happy and proud to continue wearing the jersey of the best team in the world,” he wrote on his social networks while proudly displaying the jersey with the number 2022.

Happy and proud to continue wearing the jersey of the best team in the world. ✍️❤️🙏 #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/H4Hq6cpXpR – Luka Modrić (@ lukamodric10) May 25, 2021

If changes come to Real Madrid, one of the players with hierarchy in the dressing room will be the Croatian, who was already the Ballon d’Or in 2018. With Madrid he scored 28 goals and gave 61 assists in 391 games. Unforgettable the center he put for Sergio Ramos to score the goal that led Madrid to win the Orejona number 11.

He won four Champions Leagues, two Spanish Leagues and 11 more cups.

🌟 WHAT A PLAYER!

📍 391 games

⚽ 28 goals

💫 4 @LigadeCampeones

🗺️ 4 Club World Cups

🌍 3 European Super Cups

🏆 2 @LaLiga

🇪🇸 3 Spanish Super Cups

👑 1 King’s Cup

🔝 1 Ballon d’Or

🎩 1 The Best FIFA Player Award @ lukamodric10 | # Modrić2022 | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/5MRqDYWWHN – Real Madrid CF (@realmadrid) May 25, 2021

