Luka Modric renews with Real Madrid until 2022, his tenth season

At age 35

Real Madrid and Luka Modric have agreed to extend the Croatian midfielder’s contract until June 30, 2022, the club reported in a statement.

Modric, whose contract ended on June 30, signed the renewal in the Valdebebas sports city accompanied by the president, Florentino Pérez, who gave him a shirt with his name and the number 2022.

The 35-year-old from Zadar came to Real Madrid from Tottenham England in the 2012-13 season, for which he will complete ten campaigns as a white player.

In the nine seasons he has been at Real Madrid, he has won two Leagues, a Copa del Rey, three Spanish Super Cups, four Champions Leagues, three European Super Cups and four Club World Cups.

Luka Modric debuted with Real Madrid in 2012

He made his debut for Real Madrid on August 29, 2012, the day he won his first title, the Super Cup, against Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Since then he has played 391 games, in which he has scored 28 goals, six in this campaign, the most prolific, in which despite having a magnificent season he has not been able to add any title to his record.

