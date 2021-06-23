Luka Modric, Croatia’s youngest and oldest scorer at the Euro

06/23/2021 at 12:28 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Croatian midfielder, Luka modric, has become the youngest and oldest player to see the door with the Balkan team in the Eurocup. His goal against Scotland, which raises his personal record to 17, has made him enter the history of the Croatian team as the oldest player to do so at 35 years and 286 days. He is also the youngest, with 22 years and 273 days.

35 years 286 days – Luka Modric is now the youngest Croatian scorer (22 years 273 days, against Austria in 2008) and the oldest (35 years 286 days today against Scotland) at the European Championship. Perennial. # EURO2020 #CRO pic.twitter.com/hyF9MQHM5n – OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 22, 2021

The Real Madrid player, who this next season he enters his last year of contract, has championed the national team of Zlatko Dali & cacute; in this group stage going from less to more. He fell by the minimum against England and could not get past the draw against the Czech Republic, but against Scotland they showed a great level of play and certified their pass to the second round as second in the group.

The current world finalist will face the first classified of group E, where the Spanish team of Luis Enrique is, and aspires to improve her result in the last edition, that of France 2016, where they also reached the round of 16. In fact, the best classification of Croatia in the Euro Cups, where it has participated up to five times, are the quarterfinals in the 1996 (its debut) and 2008 editions.

Keep making history with Croatia and Real Madrid

Luka Modric is one of the most dominant midfielders in European football in the last decade. Winner of the Ballon d’Or in 2018, the Croatian has made history with both Real Madrid and the national team. The midfielder has played 140 games with the Croatian team so far and is the player who has played the most games in history, ahead of Dario Srna with a total of 134. He also led the Balkan team to the 2018 World Cup final in what is the best result in the history of the Croatian federation.

As a white player, The former Tottenham has won a total of four Champions League, two Leagues, one King’s Cup, three Spanish Super Cups, three European Super Cups and four Club World Cups, in addition to FIFA The Best and the Ballon d’Or in 2018. At 35, the 2021/22 season could be the last in the capital after landing in the summer of 2012.