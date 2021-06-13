Luka Modric considers England to be favorites

LONDON.

Croatian midfielder Luka Modric believes that England, his team’s rival on Sunday’s Euro debut, has an unfair advantage by being able to play all three of their group stage matches at home in London.

Asked by the BBC on whether considers that advantage unfair, Modric nodded: “I think so”.

Everyone would say that the teams that play at home and with the public have a slight advantage. It’s a shame that we can’t have a lot of Croatian fans because we always feel their presence when they are there. But that’s the way it is. We need to be focused and not be affected by the environment, “he said.

Modric trusts that his selection, current world runner-up, can impose his style of play despite expecting a “very complicated” duel.

We expect England to play very aggressively, with a lot of power, from the start. We expect a very difficult game. It will be up to us to give everything, do what we can and we’ll see how the game goes, “he added.

We have prepared very well. We have worked very well in the last seven days and we are prepared. Playing for the national team is a great honor and duty. The European Championship is a beautiful competition and we know that expectations are important, our people expect a lot from us and we are impatient, we want to show our true face, “he concluded.

