Luka Modric broke down in tears after breaking record of matches with the Croatian National Team

Luka modric, Real Madrid midfielder, made history this Saturday, March 27, against the Cyprus selection, as he became the player with the most matches in the Croatia national team, upon reaching 135.

In the post-game rally against Cyprus, which the Croats won 1-0, Modric He received recognition from the entire squad, including a standing ovation, which quite moved the captain.

Modric came to tears as he was recognized by the rest of his teammates, after surpassing the mark that until yesterday belonged to Darijo Srna, a former player of teams such as Shajtar Donetsk and Cagliari.

After breaking this record, Modric will have a well-deserved rest in the last match of the European qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022 on this FIFA Date, as Zlatko Dalić, coach of the Croatian National Team, revealed that he will not play against Malta.

