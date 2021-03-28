Luka Modric breaks into tears after the tribute of the Croatian national team

03/28/2021 at 05:56 CEST

Croatia achieved its first victory in the qualifying phase for the World Cup in Qatar 2022 after beating Cyprus 1-0 in a historic match for the captain Luka modric (Real Madrid), who became the footballer with the most appearances in the Croatian national team (135) ahead of Darijo Srna (134).

Modric, the first Croatian to win a Ballon d’Or, continues to make history with his country. Since his debut in a 2006 friendly against Argentina, the Madrid midfielder has made 135 international appearances. From this Saturday, one more than the legendary right back of Shakhtar Donestk, Darijo Srna, who retired in 2019 with the Italian Cagliari jersey.

At the conclusion of the match, in the concentration hotel, Modric could not contain his tears when the heads of the Federation, with Davor Suker at the helm, They handed her a commemorative shirt to the unanimous applause of her teammates.