Luka Magic! Doncic hits impossible shots mixing football and basketball



Doncic is a self-confessed soccer fan.

Photo: Steph Chambers / Getty Images

Some players, perhaps the most talented, tend to play the pre match training a sight to appreciate. Stephen Curry he’s tired of impressing us with his impossible shots. And lately Luka doncic has joined him. Throws without angle, from the stands, one hand, with an exaggerated elevation and of course, mixing football touches that conclude with an amazing shot. This is the NBA magic. This is the luka doncic magic.

This Monday he marveled us by tapping his foot and shoulder, before taking the ball and holed it from a more than complicated position. When it comes to fun and class, give Luka Doncic a call.

Luka’s not-so-funny version: “I don’t like Play-In”

Luka doncic he complained about the idea that the NBA invented to make the season finale more exciting, involving teams between the 7th and 10th positions in a small tournament in which the last two passes to the Playoffs will be determined.

“You play 72 games to make the playoffs, then you might lose two straight games and miss out on the postseason. I do not see the sense of this“. For now, the Dallas Mavericks are in the seventh box in the Western Conference, with a record of 29 wins and 24 losses. They are two games away from sixth place and four and a half games away from losing their place in the aforementioned tournament.