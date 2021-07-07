Luka Jović returns to Real Madrid with Carlo Ancelotti in search of revenge

Football player Serbian Luka Jović, reported to the preseason of the Real Madrid thirsty for revenge in search of earning a place in Carlo Ancelotti’s team, ahead of the start of the next 2021-2022 season.

In Italy, where Jovic continues to have a good poster, there are several interested clubs. Among them Milan, who think about the forward in case of not being able to carry out the signing of Giroud. The Rossoneri, who have a great relationship with the white leadership, are confident of being able to reach an agreement, “reported the daily As.

According to the newspaper As of Spain, the Real Madrid board could negotiate the Serbian attacker, in search of opening space for a possible arrival as a reinforcement of Kylian Mbappé, so the interest of AC Milan and Eintracht in signing him sounds.

Luka Jović’s plans are to be able to convince coach Carlo Ancelotti this preseason to stay in the Real Madrid team in search of earning a place in the starting line-up alongside Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr.

