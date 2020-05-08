Friday May 08, 2020

The Serbian striker from Real Madrid showed up at the white club sports center, where he underwent the pertinent medical examinations and the injury was discovered. This ailment would keep him away from the courts for up to three months. Another problem for the young attacker.

Luka Jovic came to Real Madrid last summer as a great bet for the future. After a long time of waiting, the ‘merengue’ box was able to close the Serbian striker’s incorporation, but his price could not be reflected in his performance. And as time progresses, there are more and more problems that the soccer player presents.

Now a new obstacle is added. This is because, during the day on Friday, the player appeared at the Valdebebas training camp to be reviewed by Real Madrid doctors hoping to have him available to resume training next Monday. But it turned out that the footballer returned to Spain with a fracture in the calcaneus bone of his right foot, which will keep him away from the fields for a maximum of 3 months.

In this way, the season for Jovic could already be finished, since the projections for Spanish football is that it can be completed at the most in July.

It is not the first problem that the Serbian footballer must overcome in his adventure at the Santiago Bernabeu. Beyond his poor performance, scoring just two goals in 24 games, the player was already involved in controversy, after being discovered a few weeks ago in his native Belgrade, breaking mandatory confinement. A very bad first season for the former Eintracht Frankfurt player, for which Real Madrid disbursed 60 million euros.