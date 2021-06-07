Luka Doncic’s statements after losing to the Clippers

The Dallas Mavericks player, Luka doncic After being completely eliminated from the season, he gave some very important statements in the NBA.

Luka doncic gave one of his best seasons in the NBA proved he can be one of the best league players in history, he beat the league’s record for great icons in this series of Playoffs.

The base Luka doncic gave some very striking statements for the entire NBA, since he practically let off steam with his teammates and more.

“I have yet to prove anything. Since I have been here we have been twice in Playoffs, but we’ve lost both times, so I haven’t proven anything. They pay you to win and we haven’t done it ”. Words from Luka Doncic.

With this message Luka doncic I let you know that you can still expect more from the player in the NBA, recalled that they have lost the two times they have gone to Playoffs while he was at the Dallas Mavericks.

This season Luka doncic averaged 27 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists per game in the NBA.