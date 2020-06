The personal physio of Luka Doncic He has spoken of the state of form that the player of Dallas Mavericks and has commented the following:

“We have been working together for the past three weeks. Luka had previously been quarantined and training individually at home. The past three weeks have been hard work with the NBA season restart in mind.”

“He is not in his best shape, which is normal. There will be no competition until the end of July, so there is plenty of time for him to be prepared.”